rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656463
Plate LXXXVII; 2 prints on 1 side; 1 on the other; 3 in all. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Plate LXXXVII; 2 prints on 1 side; 1 on the other; 3 in all. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656463

View License

Plate LXXXVII; 2 prints on 1 side; 1 on the other; 3 in all. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More