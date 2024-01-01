Ear studs, pair, of hammered and engraved gold. The concave disks iwth beaded edges are decorated with an applied motif bearing four figures. Above, a demi-god with elaborate aureole headdress riding on a bar borne by other three figures. In one hand he holds a beaker-cup; in the other a bag adorned with loose bangles. Two of the lower figures wear modified aureole headdresses and carry beakers. All are half human, half beast. The bar on which the demi-god rides is finished at the ends with demon heads. Loose bangles are variously applied in the design. The tubes of the ear studs are decorated with engraved bands of cats and birds, and soldered to the backs of discs.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here