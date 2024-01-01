rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656521
FJS #43; two quadrupeds on inner surface, painted with brown pigment on white slip. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656521

View License

