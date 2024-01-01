https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656522Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textfine sky blue glaze flushing into areas of purple. glazed stoneware. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656522View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1075 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3135 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4110 x 3681 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadfine sky blue glaze flushing into areas of purple. glazed stoneware. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More