rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656559
turquoise ground, floral decoration in enamel colors. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

turquoise ground, floral decoration in enamel colors. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656559

View License

turquoise ground, floral decoration in enamel colors. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More