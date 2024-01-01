rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656561
Mottled green jade with brown marks, damaged along edge. Used in imperial services for the worship of Heaven, used as emblems of rank and tokens of friendship.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656561

View License

