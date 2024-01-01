rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656708
Millville (N.J.) rose, deep rose with white petal tips, light green leaves; white edge on round clear base. Original from…
Millville (N.J.) rose, deep rose with white petal tips, light green leaves; white edge on round clear base. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

