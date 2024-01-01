https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656822Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Textscalloped edge; faience design of large central pink flower with scroll behind; edged in blue pattern. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7656822View LicenseJPEGSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5552 x 5552 px | 300 dpiFree Downloadscalloped edge; faience design of large central pink flower with scroll behind; edged in blue pattern. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More