rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656841
Design for a stained glass window; once thought to be by Dante Gabriel Rosetti from a series of The Elements. Original from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Design for a stained glass window; once thought to be by Dante Gabriel Rosetti from a series of The Elements. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656841

View License

Design for a stained glass window; once thought to be by Dante Gabriel Rosetti from a series of The Elements. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More