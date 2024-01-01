rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656853
Vessel (vase/Lekythos), ceramic, Greek, V Century B.C. cat. card dims H. 6-1/2', W. 2-3/4' In the Manner of the Meidias painter. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656853

View License

