https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656856
large, thin, round silver platter; central three-dimensional applied large flower form with five petals and cluster of six…
large, thin, round silver platter; central three-dimensional applied large flower form with five petals and cluster of six round elements at center; three round patterned bands around central flower (from interior outward): zigzagging ribbon around central circle, row of feathers or leaves, intertwined football shapes on stippled ground; outer rim has wide band of scrolls, flowers and foliage; outer raised band with looped motif around a round core. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656856

View License

