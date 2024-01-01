rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7656872
standing female figure with legs together and hands in front of body. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7656872

View License

