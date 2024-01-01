rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7659029
Painting of Madonna and Child from the St. Laurence's Church in Těrlicko-Kostelec, painting in the form of 1500, overall…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Painting of Madonna and Child from the St. Laurence's Church in Těrlicko-Kostelec, painting in the form of 1500, overall view.

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7659029

View License

Painting of Madonna and Child from the St. Laurence's Church in Těrlicko-Kostelec, painting in the form of 1500, overall view.

More