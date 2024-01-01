rawpixel
Hokusai's Japanese woman from Album of Sketches (19th century) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660271

View License

