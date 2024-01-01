https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660271Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's Japanese woman from Album of Sketches (19th century) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660271View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 826 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2410 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2433 x 3534 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2433 x 3534 px | 300 dpi | 49.23 MBFree DownloadHokusai's Japanese woman from Album of Sketches (19th century) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More