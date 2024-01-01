https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660399Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWatering can, isolated object image psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 7660399View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 2264 x 2264 px | 300 dpi | 38.59 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2264 x 2264 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Watering can, isolated object image psdMore