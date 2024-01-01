https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660408Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStrawberry fruit, isolated food image psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 7660408View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 1844 x 1844 px | 300 dpi | 30.06 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1844 x 1844 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Strawberry fruit, isolated food image psdMore