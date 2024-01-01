https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660535Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhite heron (1909) vintage woodcut print by Kamisaka Sekka. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660535View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 795 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2318 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9826 x 6507 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 795 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 9826 x 6507 px | 300 dpi | 365.89 MBFree DownloadWhite heron (1909) vintage woodcut print by Kamisaka Sekka. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More