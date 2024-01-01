https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660548Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPomegranate (1867) vintage Japanese drawing by Rufus King. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660548View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 952 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2710 x 3415 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2710 x 3415 px | 300 dpi | 52.99 MBFree DownloadPomegranate (1867) vintage Japanese drawing by Rufus King. Original public domain image from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More