https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Finger Painting, from an album of ten (1684) by Gao Qipei. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
Finger Painting, from an album of ten (1684) by Gao Qipei. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7660566

