rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660593
Sleeping Tiger in Bamboo (18th century) by Watanabe Shusen. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sleeping Tiger in Bamboo (18th century) by Watanabe Shusen. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660593

View License

Sleeping Tiger in Bamboo (18th century) by Watanabe Shusen. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More