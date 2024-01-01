rawpixel
Hokusai's The Yoshitsune horse-washing falls at Yoshino, Izumi Province (1833–1834) vintage Japanese woodblock print. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

ID : 
7660606

View License

