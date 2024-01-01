https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660606Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHokusai's The Yoshitsune horse-washing falls at Yoshino, Izumi Province (1833–1834) vintage Japanese woodblock print. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660606View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 807 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2353 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3337 x 4963 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3337 x 4963 px | 300 dpi | 94.81 MBFree DownloadHokusai's The Yoshitsune horse-washing falls at Yoshino, Izumi Province (1833–1834) vintage Japanese woodblock print. Original public domain image from The Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More