https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660625Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLotus and insects (19th century) vintage Japanese painting by Urakami Shunkin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660625View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 906 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2644 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5113 x 3862 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5113 x 3862 px | 300 dpi | 113.03 MBFree DownloadLotus and insects (19th century) vintage Japanese painting by Urakami Shunkin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More