https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660656Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMitsukuni Defying the Skeleton Specter (1910) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660656View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 590 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1721 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8537 x 4197 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8537 x 4197 px | 300 dpi | 205.06 MBFree DownloadMitsukuni Defying the Skeleton Specter (1910) by Utagawa Kuniyoshi. Original public domain image from the Dallas Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More