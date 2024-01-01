https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660659Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFruit on Vine (1830) by Yamada Hogyoku. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660659View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 931 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2338 x 1813 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2338 x 1813 px | 300 dpi | 24.29 MBFree DownloadFruit on Vine (1830) by Yamada Hogyoku. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More