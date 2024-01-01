rawpixel
Fragment decorated with pine, bamboo, and plum in snowflakes (19th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
