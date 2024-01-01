rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660699
Japanese frog (late 18th-19th century) vintage ink and color on paper by Getsuju. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Japanese frog (late 18th-19th century) vintage ink and color on paper by Getsuju. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

