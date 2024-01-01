rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660707
Picture of Raikō and his Four Companions Conquering the Demon of Mount Ōe (1864) by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi.
Picture of Raikō and his Four Companions Conquering the Demon of Mount Ōe (1864) by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660707

View License

More