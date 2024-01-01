https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660750Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextScenes from the Tale of Genji on Silver Ground (18th century) painting . Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660750View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 520 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1517 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 9772 x 4236 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9772 x 4236 px | 300 dpi | 236.9 MBFree DownloadScenes from the Tale of Genji on Silver Ground (18th century) painting . Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More