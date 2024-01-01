rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660807
Altar Frontal (18th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Altar Frontal (18th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660807

View License

Altar Frontal (18th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More