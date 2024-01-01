https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660847Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese cherry blossom (1844-1847) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660847View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2660 x 1900 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2660 x 1900 px | 300 dpi | 28.96 MBFree DownloadJapanese cherry blossom (1844-1847) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More