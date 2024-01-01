rawpixel
Japanese bat and moon (1830) vintage woodblock print by Yamada Hōgyoku. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis…
Japanese bat and moon (1830) vintage woodblock print by Yamada Hōgyoku. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660855

View License

