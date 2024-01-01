https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660866Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese women (1725) vintage painting by Hasegawa Eishun. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660866View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 711 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2074 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3595 x 6068 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3595 x 6068 px | 300 dpi | 124.87 MBFree DownloadJapanese women (1725) vintage painting by Hasegawa Eishun. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More