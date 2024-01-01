https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660870Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese monkey on branch (1770) vintage ink and color on silk by Maruyama Ōkyo. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660870View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 423 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1234 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1791 x 5079 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1791 x 5079 px | 300 dpi | 52.08 MBFree DownloadJapanese monkey on branch (1770) vintage ink and color on silk by Maruyama Ōkyo. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More