rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660870
Japanese monkey on branch (1770) vintage ink and color on silk by Maruyama Ōkyo. Original public domain image from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese monkey on branch (1770) vintage ink and color on silk by Maruyama Ōkyo. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660870

View License

Japanese monkey on branch (1770) vintage ink and color on silk by Maruyama Ōkyo. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More