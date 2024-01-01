rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660871
Japanese women (1786-1864) vintage woodcut prints by Utagawa Kunisada. Original public domain image from the Library of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Japanese women (1786-1864) vintage woodcut prints by Utagawa Kunisada. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660871

View License

Japanese women (1786-1864) vintage woodcut prints by Utagawa Kunisada. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More