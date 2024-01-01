https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660882Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack bull (19th century) vintage Japanese painting by Mochizuki Gyokusen. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660882View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1107 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3229 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3945 x 3640 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3945 x 3640 px | 300 dpi | 82.21 MBFree DownloadBlack bull (19th century) vintage Japanese painting by Mochizuki Gyokusen. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More