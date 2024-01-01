https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660888Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe "Jeweled Chaplet" and "Typhoon" Chapters from the Tale of Genji (18th-19th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660888View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 401 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2438 x 814 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2438 x 814 px | 300 dpi | 5.72 MBFree DownloadThe "Jeweled Chaplet" and "Typhoon" Chapters from the Tale of Genji (18th-19th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More