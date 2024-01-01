rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660888
The "Jeweled Chaplet" and "Typhoon" Chapters from the Tale of Genji (18th-19th Century). Original public domain image from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The "Jeweled Chaplet" and "Typhoon" Chapters from the Tale of Genji (18th-19th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660888

View License

The "Jeweled Chaplet" and "Typhoon" Chapters from the Tale of Genji (18th-19th Century). Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More