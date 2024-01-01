https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660896Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese scene from the "Toungue-cut Sparrow" (19th century) vintage woodblock print by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660896View LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1075 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1075 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1075 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3482 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3984 x 3964 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1075 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1075 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1075 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3984 x 3964 px | 300 dpi | 90.4 MBFree DownloadJapanese scene from the "Toungue-cut Sparrow" (19th century) vintage woodblock print by Shibata Zeshin. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More