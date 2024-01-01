rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660929
Picnic under a giant tree (19th century) vintage Japanese ink and color on silk. Original public domain image from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Picnic under a giant tree (19th century) vintage Japanese ink and color on silk. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660929

View License

Picnic under a giant tree (19th century) vintage Japanese ink and color on silk. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More