https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660945
Japanese flowers (1368–1644)) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660945

View License

