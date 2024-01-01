rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660949
Japanese mallards and kingfisher (1790) vintage woodblock print by Kitagawa Utamaro. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7660949

View License

