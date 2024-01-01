https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660953Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlate (1890-1894) Lead-glazed earthenware, transfer printing by Escalier de Cristal. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660953View LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9018 x 9018 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 9018 x 9018 px | 300 dpi | 465.38 MBFree DownloadPlate (1890-1894) Lead-glazed earthenware, transfer printing by Escalier de Cristal. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More