https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660956Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese actor (1794) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Toyokuni. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660956View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 801 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2337 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3145 x 4710 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3145 x 4710 px | 300 dpi | 84.8 MBFree DownloadJapanese actor (1794) vintage woodblock print by Utagawa Toyokuni. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More