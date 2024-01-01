https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660958Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese rooster (late 18th century) vintage painting by Sō Shiseki. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660958View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 421 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1228 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2309 x 6583 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2309 x 6583 px | 300 dpi | 87.01 MBFree DownloadJapanese rooster (late 18th century) vintage painting by Sō Shiseki. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More