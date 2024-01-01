rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660960
Japanese male actor performing the &ldquo;Catching the Fox" Dance (1778) vintage painting by Torii Kiyonobu. Original public…
Japanese male actor performing the “Catching the Fox" Dance (1778) vintage painting by Torii Kiyonobu. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

