https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7660974Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTigre dans les jungles (Tiger in the Jungle) (1893) by Paul Ranson. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7660974View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 954 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2126 x 2674 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2126 x 2674 px | 300 dpi | 41.59 MBFree DownloadTigre dans les jungles (Tiger in the Jungle) (1893) by Paul Ranson. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More