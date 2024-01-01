https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661032Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChinese embroidered dragon panel, vintage embroidery Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661032View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 252 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 736 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10364 x 2178 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10364 x 2178 px | 300 dpi | 129.2 MBFree DownloadChinese embroidered dragon panel, vintage embroidery Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More