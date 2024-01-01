rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661032
Chinese embroidered dragon panel, vintage embroidery Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chinese embroidered dragon panel, vintage embroidery Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661032

View License

Chinese embroidered dragon panel, vintage embroidery Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More