rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661042
Fox and the moon (1892) vintage Japanese print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. …
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fox and the moon (1892) vintage Japanese print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7661042

View License

Fox and the moon (1892) vintage Japanese print by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original public domain image from the Rijksmuseum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More