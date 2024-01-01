rawpixel
Swan and Cygnets (1080-1104) Japanese illustration. Original public domain image by After Wu Yuanyu from the Minneapolis…
Swan and Cygnets (1080-1104) Japanese illustration. Original public domain image by After Wu Yuanyu from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

