https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661075Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSwan and Cygnets (1080-1104) Japanese illustration. Original public domain image by After Wu Yuanyu from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661075View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 722 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1133 x 1883 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1133 x 1883 px | 300 dpi | 12.24 MBFree DownloadSwan and Cygnets (1080-1104) Japanese illustration. Original public domain image by After Wu Yuanyu from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More