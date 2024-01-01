https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661082Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTiger Emerging from Bamboo (19th century) by Kikukawa Eizan. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661082View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 394 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1148 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1284 x 3914 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1284 x 3914 px | 300 dpi | 28.79 MBFree DownloadTiger Emerging from Bamboo (19th century) by Kikukawa Eizan. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More