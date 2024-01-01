rawpixel
Tiger Emerging from Bamboo (19th century) by Kikukawa Eizan. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7661082

