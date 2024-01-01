https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7661091Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHorned owl on a branch (19th century) vintage Japanese print by Kubota Shunman. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7661091View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1056 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3079 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3667 x 4169 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3667 x 4169 px | 300 dpi | 87.52 MBFree DownloadHorned owl on a branch (19th century) vintage Japanese print by Kubota Shunman. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More